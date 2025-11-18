iPhone 17 Clocks Major Wi‑Fi Speed Gains Over iPhone 16

A report by Ookla reveals that Apple's new N1 chip for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity has boosted iPhone 17's internet speeds when compared to the iPhone 16 and many premium Android devices. Ookla says that median download and upload speeds on the N1 were each up to 40% higher on the iPhone 17.

What's interesting about the report is that, on paper, Apple's N1 chip and Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips were similar, despite the step up from Bluetooth 5.3 to Bluetooth 6. However, Apple's tighter hardware-software integration makes the N1 chip stand out on the iPhone, not only for features like AirDrop and Personal Hotspot, but also by improving Wi-Fi speeds.

At first, Ookla said the Wi-Fi speed boost on iPhone 17 could have been related to more developed markets having more capable Wi-Fi networks, so it makes sense that the new iPhones have faster speeds than previous ones. However, the consistency over the past few weeks made the company realize that Apple's N1 chip is a significant leap over the last generation.