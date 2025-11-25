Scientists Discovered A Gel That Can Restore Tooth Enamel

Dentists apply the gel in the same manner as fluoride treatments, filling any cracks or holes before applying the calcium and phosphate ions from the patient's saliva to the tooth, encouraging growth in what is known as epitaxial mineralization. Amazingly, the new mineral integrates into the tooth's natural tissue, enabling it to retain properties found in healthy enamel. Preserving these unique structures has been a difficult hurdle for researchers looking to develop enamel-restorative materials.

As Abshar Hasan, lead author of the study, stated in a press release, "the material promotes the growth of crystals in an integrated and organized manner, recovering the architecture of our natural healthy enamel." To test the strength of this regenerated enamel, the team applied "real-life situations such as tooth brushing, chewing, and exposure to acidic foods," finding that it "behaves just like healthy enamel." This form of crystal regeneration can occur in as little as two weeks. Despite achieving these results on human teeth, the gel has yet to be tested on human subjects.

In addition to fluoride-style treatment, dentists can apply the gel topically, creating an enamel-like layer on top of the tooth to treat issues like hypersensitivity. Researchers praise the gel's clinical versatility, calling it an easy, safe, and rapid solution that can be translated into a variety of products. To bring their patented gel to market, the researchers founded the startup Mintech-Bio. According to a June 2024 equity offering announcement, the company looks to develop at least six dental products by 2030, the first of which will be their topical dental gel marketed under the moniker Epinamel. Mintech-Bio hopes its non-invasive treatment products will propel it to the forefront of a $3.3 billion industry.