What Does 'Proto-Earth' Actually Mean

Proto-Earth is the term used to describe the earliest days of our planet, the body from which our pale blue dot evolved. At this stage of its geological evolution, it likely existed only for a relatively short time, perhaps from tens to a hundred million years. That brief window was crucial for life as we know it today. The chemical composition, physical state, and internal structure laid down during that time helped determine how Earth evolved thereafter.

This period in Earth's history begins with the formation of our protoplanet and ends with the impact of another protoplanet scientists refer to as Theia. Formed roughly 4.5 billion years ago in the early solar system, proto-Earth accumulated material from the solar nebula, grew from collisions with planetesimals, and existed in a molten or partially molten state before the collision with another planetary body, and the subsequent series of dramatic events, shaped it into the world we know today. In short, proto-Earth was the primordial stage of our planet, preceding the moon-forming collision.

The planet's crust was unstable, oceans didn't exist, and life hadn't emerged yet from the primordial goo. It is estimated that proto-Earth existed only for a brief period in time, geologically speaking. It existed as a barren molten rock for around 100 million years until the cataclysmic collision with Theia. This collision was thought to have wiped all evidence of primordial Earth. It altered the composition of our planet, and it blasted a vast amount of debris into space, which would later turn into the moon as we know it. As a result, researchers could only theorize about proto-Earth and what it may have looked like. Until now, that is.