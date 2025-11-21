5 Essential Android Apps That Are Actually Worth The Price

If you've never considered the usefulness of an app that tracks the sun, it's probably because you've never used one. While it sounds like the kind of gimmicky app you get tired of after using it once, the Sun Seeker app, which costs $6.49, actually has a ton of real-life uses. When buying a home or picking a new apartment, you can use the Sun Seeker app to track the position of the sun throughout the year, letting you know how and when natural light comes in through the windows. It can also be great for gardening. However, photographers and videographers will probably get the most use out of the Sun Seeker app. When shooting outdoors on location, you can map out the position of the sun months in advance, helping you plan your shots way ahead of time.

Sun Seeker works in a few different ways, all of which inform you of the sun's position in relation to you. The home tab is a compass that shows you where the sun is relative to your position, where it was, and where it's going next. The compass, as well as the sun's position, rotates and adapts as you move. While the default setting shows the sun in its current position based on your location, you can also adjust the time and location to plan future shots. The map tab shows you a top-down view of a location. You can pick any location and date, which is useful if you can't travel to a spot before filming. Finally, the 3D View tab displays a path of the sun based on your current position. You can also adjust the date to see where the sun will be in the middle of June, for example.