WhatsApp For iOS Finally Rolls Out Multi-Account Support For Testers

For years, WhatsApp has been working on multiple account support. While the company took a long time to start implementing it for users, earlier this year a report revealed that WhatsApp was internally testing this feature on iOS. Now, WABetaInfo says this feature is finally rolling out for iPhone testers in the latest TestFlight build.

According to the publication, WhatsApp for iOS 25.19.10.74 lets beta testers add different WhatsApp accounts directly from the settings page without logging out or restarting the app. More interestingly, each account retains its own chat history, notification tones, preferences, and other settings.

That said, multiple account support on WhatsApp seems to be working just like switching accounts on Instagram or Facebook. Still, users shouldn't get their hopes up for an immediate release, as WABetaInfo says this rollout is limited to a few beta testers. Here is everything you need to know about this long-awaited feature.