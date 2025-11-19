WhatsApp For iOS Finally Rolls Out Multi-Account Support For Testers
For years, WhatsApp has been working on multiple account support. While the company took a long time to start implementing it for users, earlier this year a report revealed that WhatsApp was internally testing this feature on iOS. Now, WABetaInfo says this feature is finally rolling out for iPhone testers in the latest TestFlight build.
According to the publication, WhatsApp for iOS 25.19.10.74 lets beta testers add different WhatsApp accounts directly from the settings page without logging out or restarting the app. More interestingly, each account retains its own chat history, notification tones, preferences, and other settings.
That said, multiple account support on WhatsApp seems to be working just like switching accounts on Instagram or Facebook. Still, users shouldn't get their hopes up for an immediate release, as WABetaInfo says this rollout is limited to a few beta testers. Here is everything you need to know about this long-awaited feature.
Adding a new WhatsApp account on iOS
WABetaInfo says those with access to the new multi-account feature will see a new Account List section in the settings menu or a dedicated button placed next to the QR code icon.
According to the publication, at this moment, users can add up to two accounts on the same WhatsApp application. The account can be new or previously associated with WhatsApp, such as a number you've been using on WhatsApp Business or on another phone. Once you connect the new number, the app will start syncing messages and settings.
Alongside specific settings for each account, WABetaInfo says WhatsApp also creates separate backups, so users can easily manage them. By pressing and holding the Settings tab, users can quickly switch between accounts. Besides that, users can take advantage of everything previously available, such as Chat Lock, Face ID on the app, and more. BGR will let you know once WhatsApp reveals its plans for when it will release this much-anticipated feature.