Before The Pitt, Noah Wyle Starred In An Underrated Steven Spielberg-Produced Sci-Fi Series

You can essentially describe "The Pitt" as a gritty, realistic look at the modern healthcare industry and the challenges — physical and psychological — that healthcare workers face in their day-to-day lives. After its first season, it won several Emmy awards, including for Outstanding Drama Series, Casting, and a number of acting wins, even one for Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. It really is a phenomenal show.

While "The Pitt" was renewed for a second season, which should premiere in early 2026, you might wish to see Noah Wyle beguile on screen some more while you're waiting. In that case, you may be interested to hear about an underrated Steven Spielberg-produced sci-fi series from a few years ago called "Falling Skies." It's also quite prescient with all the interstellar news and potential alien life discoveries lately.

"Falling Skies" follows Tom Mason — played by Wyle — a former history professor turned second-in-command for the 2nd Massachusetts Militia Regiment. Their goal is to fight back against an alien invasion in a post-apocalyptic landscape. Over the course of five seasons, the story is peeled back like an onion, and you learn what happened to Earth, why the aliens are attacking, and what they're planning for the future of humankind. It's a lot more fantasy than something like "The Pitt," but you can see Wyle's acting chops, especially alongside his excellent co-stars, Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton, Drew Roy, and Colin Cunningham. You can watch "Falling Skies" right now on HBO Max, just like "The Pitt".