This Cheap Smart TV Offers 'A World Of Difference' For Only $109 On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A cheap TV isn't always a deal anymore. Considering the price of televisions have been in decline for a while, a manufacturer slapping an LED panel into a frame and calling it a day may not be worth reaching for your wallet. However, not all televisions are built the same, and a quality TV with a price to match can still be noteworthy. With the holidays quickly approaching, a good deal can be too good to ignore, and this is particularly true when it involves one of the most popular TV brands on the market.

Right now, Amazon is offering a VIZIO 32-inch Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $109. This deal knocks a substantial 32% off the original $159.99 price, and the features and user reviews make this a good contender for your money. Along with having its own operating system that includes a multitude of streaming apps and services, there are also some features that are going to make this a tempting purchase for anyone who likes to game.

You may want to act quickly, as this Amazon's Choice item is selling fast. Whether you're thinking about getting a new TV to catch up on all the streaming TV shows you can't stop binge-watching, or you're simply attempting to finish your holiday shopping list before the season truly starts, this VIZIO Full HD Smart TV can be a great option.