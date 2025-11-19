This Cheap Smart TV Offers 'A World Of Difference' For Only $109 On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A cheap TV isn't always a deal anymore. Considering the price of televisions have been in decline for a while, a manufacturer slapping an LED panel into a frame and calling it a day may not be worth reaching for your wallet. However, not all televisions are built the same, and a quality TV with a price to match can still be noteworthy. With the holidays quickly approaching, a good deal can be too good to ignore, and this is particularly true when it involves one of the most popular TV brands on the market.
Right now, Amazon is offering a VIZIO 32-inch Full HD 1080p Smart TV for $109. This deal knocks a substantial 32% off the original $159.99 price, and the features and user reviews make this a good contender for your money. Along with having its own operating system that includes a multitude of streaming apps and services, there are also some features that are going to make this a tempting purchase for anyone who likes to game.
You may want to act quickly, as this Amazon's Choice item is selling fast. Whether you're thinking about getting a new TV to catch up on all the streaming TV shows you can't stop binge-watching, or you're simply attempting to finish your holiday shopping list before the season truly starts, this VIZIO Full HD Smart TV can be a great option.
Save big on this VIZIO Full HD Smart TV
It's easy to make a mistake when buying a new TV. Though some folks may settle for a TV that's short on features but easy on the wallet, this VIZIO Full HD Smart TV currently available on Amazon doesn't apply. And as if getting a 32-inch TV for $109 wasn't already a solid deal, Amazon is also offering the larger 40-inch option for $138.
Along with full 1080p HD clarity and a full array LED backlight, this television also includes VIZIO OS, which provides access to several streaming apps. One cool app is WatchFree+, which allows you to enjoy On Demand titles and channels for free, though you will need a free VIZIO account. This VIZIO is also pretty sweet for gaming, as it includes HDR10 support via HDMI and can automatically enable a Low Latency Mode whenever it detects a PC or gaming console. Additionally, you'll have no problem finding a suitable spot for the device, as its VIZIO ThinFrame design ensures it can squeeze in most anywhere.
Earning Amazon's seal of approval, the VIZIO 32-inch Smart TV currently sits at a 4.1-star rating with over 6,000 reviews on Amazon. Folks appreciate the device for its wide selection of pre-installed apps, strong picture and sound quality, and low price. Though a cheap television isn't hard to find these days, one actually worth spending your money on can be, and the VIZIO Full HD Smart fits the bill.