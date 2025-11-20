EU Proposes Major Changes To Cookie Pop-Ups And AI Rules

In a recently published document, the European Commission reveals it wants to limit how often cookie pop-ups appear while also making AI rules clearer and more straightforward. According to a press release, the EU wants to modernize the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by reducing those annoying cookie banner pop-ups in addition to streamlining AI rules.

With these future changes, users will be able to indicate their consent with a single click and save their cookie preferences through their browser's settings or operating system. That way, users won't have to grant or deny cookie tracking permission every time they access a new page.

Still, that's not the only change the European Commission has proposed, as it also wants a "digital omnibus package," which would simplify existing rules on AI, cybersecurity, and data in the European Union. Here's everything you need to know about these changes, and when they might take effect.