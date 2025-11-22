You Can Run IBM's AI Chatbot Locally In Your Web Browser - Here's How

IBM recently launched its Granite 4.0 Nano AI models that, like AI chatbots on iPhones, you can run locally in your web browser. The four new models, which range from 350 million to 1.5 billion parameters, are small enough to load directly into your web browser without the need for a server, subscription fees, or an internet connection. Since these chatbots run locally and offline, they keep every conversation private, and the data stays on your device.

Popular AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, as well as other alternatives, require heavy cloud infrastructure, servers, and internet connectivity. Running IBM's compressed AI models locally in your web browser is simple. For Granite 4.0 Nano AI models, all you need is a laptop or desktop with at least 8GB of RAM and a WebGPU-enabled browser like Chrome or Edge. IBM has launched Granite 4.0 Nano models in different sizes and architectures, including Granite-4.0-H-1B (1.5 billion parameters), Granite-4.0-H-350M (350 million parameters), Granite-4.0-1B, and Granite-4.0-350M. All models feature a hybrid Mamba/transformer architecture that IBM states "reduces memory requirements without sacrificing performance."

For better reasoning and responses, you can use the larger model with 1.5 billion parameters, but it would require a dedicated GPU with at least 6-8GB of additional VRAM. You'll need an internet connection to download a model, but after setup, the AI model runs offline. To use IBM's chatbots on your browser, check if your browser is updated. Once done, visit HuggingFace. Here, you can select a model and download it. Once loaded, you can start using it for tasks such as writing code, summarizing documents, and drafting emails.