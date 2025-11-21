Amazon Slashes Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 To $130 In Early Black Friday Deal
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already starting to roll out, so you can get your shopping done now and enjoy the rest of your holiday. There's no need to rush out and fight the crowds the day after Thanksgiving. One of those early deals is for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth model in the 40mm size. Normally $250, you can get your hands on it for just $130 right now on Amazon — a discount of $120 or nearly 50%. It's available for that price in a couple of colorways, too.
Right off the bat, you'll notice the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup was designed to look a lot more like the Apple Watch than previous models. But even so, it still retains a rather unique design, especially with its silicone band and multi-color accents. While a watch needs to look good on your wrist, and make a statement, a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 7 also has to include some pretty intuitive software features. Samsung's setup won't leave you wanting there.
You get Galaxy AI with sleep tracking, fitness and health support, built-in heart rate tracking, and a unique feature that tells you your energy score each day. Of course, that's just the advanced alerts — you also can pair with your smartphone and get notifications, take calls, send easy suggested replies via text and much, much more. Ultimately, this is one of the better deals available for a smartwatch in a while, let alone one of Samsung's.
Here's what Galaxy Watch 7 owners say
You can look up reviews online, sure, and they're helpful for understanding what's new and what kind of features and functionality smartwatches like the Galaxy Watch 7 have to offer. But another great way to understand its value is to look at user reviews — people that already own the watch and are using it on the daily.
Out of over 5,600 global reviews, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, with 76% of those reviews at five stars and 12% at four stars. User comments praise the watch as being "feature-packed," offering "great value," and "absolutely worth it." Although, some question its durability and battery-life, noting it doesn't last as long as they expected. But with something like a smartwatch, battery life is also largely going to depend on how you're using it. Making frequent calls or answering messages often, using the advanced AI features, and having the screen on for longer periods are going to drain the battery life more quickly. Reddit users also mention the watch face you choose has a lot to do with battery life, but over time, as it learns your usage habits, battery life should improve.
If you want some quick comparisons in the Samsung Galaxy Watch lineup, the Galaxy Watch Ultra earned high marks from BGR's Christian de Looper with a nine out of ten rating. The slightly newer Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic earned an eight out of ten. When all is said and done, a discount of nearly half off and a final price of $130 makes this an intriguing deal.