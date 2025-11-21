Amazon Slashes Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 To $130 In Early Black Friday Deal

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already starting to roll out, so you can get your shopping done now and enjoy the rest of your holiday. There's no need to rush out and fight the crowds the day after Thanksgiving. One of those early deals is for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth model in the 40mm size. Normally $250, you can get your hands on it for just $130 right now on Amazon — a discount of $120 or nearly 50%. It's available for that price in a couple of colorways, too.

Right off the bat, you'll notice the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 lineup was designed to look a lot more like the Apple Watch than previous models. But even so, it still retains a rather unique design, especially with its silicone band and multi-color accents. While a watch needs to look good on your wrist, and make a statement, a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 7 also has to include some pretty intuitive software features. Samsung's setup won't leave you wanting there.

You get Galaxy AI with sleep tracking, fitness and health support, built-in heart rate tracking, and a unique feature that tells you your energy score each day. Of course, that's just the advanced alerts — you also can pair with your smartphone and get notifications, take calls, send easy suggested replies via text and much, much more. Ultimately, this is one of the better deals available for a smartwatch in a while, let alone one of Samsung's.