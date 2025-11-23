Hulu Is Streaming One Of The Most Underrated Sci-Fi Horror Movies Ever Made

Spend enough time skimming around Hulu and you could find all manner of forgotten but hugely entertaining films to sit through. One treat worth adding to your watchlist is a great sci-fi movie that blends a bunch of subgenres on a daring trip into space. Directed by Sebastián Cordero in 2013, "Europa Report" stars Christian Camargo, Anamaria Marinca, Daniel Wu, Karolina Wydra, and Sharlto Copley, star of one of the best sci-fi movies ever, "District 9." Also making an appearance is the late, incredibly great Michael Nyqvist, who caught attention after appearing in "John Wick" and playing Mikael Blomkvist in the original adaptation of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo."

Told through found footage, Cordero's film chronicles a secret mission to Europa, one of Jupiter's four moons that shows signs of extraterrestrial life. Just like many dangerous ventures out into the unknown, "Europa Report" isn't about the destination, but the perilous journey to get there and accomplish their mission. Even before the crew comes close to making contact with another life form, they find themselves battling other various hazards that come with trekking out into the great unknown beyond the stars. It's this kind of danger and how it's executed that both Cordero and Philip Gelatt were praised for handling so effectively.