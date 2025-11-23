5 Stephen King TV Shows You Need To Watch If You Like IT: Welcome To Derry

There's something deeply unsettling about "The Outsider" that even other entries on this list can't quite match. It's probably down to the incredible effort from showrunner and writer Richard Price to sell this massively underrated miniseries as a murder mystery at a time when grisly whodunits were on the rise. A few episodes in, though, and like its antagonist, "The Outsider" becomes something very different. Some of the thanks must also land at the feet of A-lister and then, "Ozark" star, Jason Bateman, as baseball coach Terry Maitland, who is dragged to the police station after being seen walking away from the brutalized body of a young boy. He claims he knows nothing about what's happened — and, incredibly, he might just be telling the truth.

From here, Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo get on the case as detective Ralph Anderson and Stephen King's fan favorite character, Holly Gibney. Together, they start to uncover a mystery that unravels at a perfect pace into some very unpredictable territory. It's gory, it's grim, and it has Erivo delivering a brilliant performance long before she began defying gravity. It also has Mendelsohn, who, after carving out so much of his career being a villain, goes for something different here and does an exceptional job. This time around, he plays an everyman hero who can't quite believe what's happening, acting as our eyes and ears into a world that gets slowly revealed to him. When gears shift in "The Outsider," it's jaw-dropping, but believe us when we say this really is a show that's best to go into as blind as possible.