Gamebaby Retro Gaming Case For The iPhone 17 Pro Now Available To Purchase

Popular iPhone casemaker BitmoLab has just released a new generation of its Game Boy-like case — Gamebaby — with support for iPhone 17 Pro models. If you are a fan of old-school apps and play a lot of console emulator games, you'll surely be interested in the Gamebaby case for your phone. The new Gamebaby retro cases have updated features compared to the previous year's model. For the first time, BitmoLab offers versions for both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It still uses a mix of plastic and silicone. However, besides the classic yellow and white colors, there's a new gray option — truly resembling the original Game Boy.

This new generation introduces a new clasp mechanism to ensure tighter integration between its two-piece design. The original D-pad has been upgraded to a separate version with individual direction buttons to improve precision, and the underlying conductive silicone structure has been optimized to maintain consistent feedback and responsiveness, even if the user has a screen protector.