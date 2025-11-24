Gamebaby Retro Gaming Case For The iPhone 17 Pro Now Available To Purchase
Popular iPhone casemaker BitmoLab has just released a new generation of its Game Boy-like case — Gamebaby — with support for iPhone 17 Pro models. If you are a fan of old-school apps and play a lot of console emulator games, you'll surely be interested in the Gamebaby case for your phone. The new Gamebaby retro cases have updated features compared to the previous year's model. For the first time, BitmoLab offers versions for both iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. It still uses a mix of plastic and silicone. However, besides the classic yellow and white colors, there's a new gray option — truly resembling the original Game Boy.
This new generation introduces a new clasp mechanism to ensure tighter integration between its two-piece design. The original D-pad has been upgraded to a separate version with individual direction buttons to improve precision, and the underlying conductive silicone structure has been optimized to maintain consistent feedback and responsiveness, even if the user has a screen protector.
Gamebaby retro case for iPhone 17 Pro: Features
To enjoy Gamebaby's retro case, detach it from the back of the phone and place it on the front to reveal the physical buttons similar to those on the controllers of 16-bit consoles from the early 90s. After you finish playing, detach the case, flip it, and slide it back in to place. This protects your iPhone just like a standard case. For optimal performance, it's recommended to download a Gamebaby skin for the Delta emulator. In our experience with the iPhone 16 Pro Max Gamebaby retro case, the keys do a good job of replicating an actual button press, which is certainly satisfying while playing Pokémon classics.
The newer version also fixes some caveats with the older one, making it even more lucrative for retro gaming enthusiasts. The new Gamebaby case for the iPhone 17 Pro models is now available to purchase via Bitmolab's website. The case costs $39.99, which is fairly reasonable considering the added functionality. The standard iPhone 17 version is expected to launch in early December.