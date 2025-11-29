5 Essential Security Apps That Actually Protect Your Computer
Today more than ever, it is of the utmost importance that you have one or more security apps protecting your computer's sensitive inner workings. The internet has become a dangerous place, with malware, ransomware, and identity theft waiting around dark corners. It would be unwise to browse without utilities like a VPN and antivirus in your corner. There are many security apps available to keep you safe, though some, like Bitdefender and ESET, are a little better at their jobs than others.
Without naming names, there are some security apps and antivirus programs out there that constantly badger you with unnecessary notifications or try to trick you into paying more for a subscription, all while providing only the bare minimum of protection. The best kinds of security apps are focused on doing their jobs over needling you and providing utilities like firewalls, password managers, VPNs, and virus scans to keep you safe and your data under lock and key. While default security measures like Windows Defender aren't bad, and they have enhanced features like aggressive blocklists, there's no harm in keeping your system secure, and you'll be glad you had that extra protection just in case a bad actor tries to reach into your proverbial back pocket.
ESET
For those who like to get in-depth with their computer activities, major security apps can start to feel like they're falling short of your needs. If you're engaged in in-depth security work like pen-testing, your system could be exposed to all kinds of nasty, complicated attacks and viruses. If you need protection that can keep up with you, that's a job for ESET.
ESET is a security utility with no interest in holding your hand, offering advanced, comprehensive protection for those who really know what they're doing. Such protection includes defenses against more complicated forms of cyber attacks like zero-day exploits, network traffic analysis, and one of the best things you can do for your security, data encryption. All of these features can be customized on the micro-scale, giving you exactly as much or as little protection as you think you need.
ESET received the 2025 Editor's Choice Award for Best Antivirus for Advanced Users from All About Cookies, which also noted that its small business plans are great for remote workers. It does note, though, that the program is specifically a security utility for advanced users, and that beginners may be intimidated by its interface and features.
Avira
The unfortunate fact of the matter is that if you want strong, consistent security for your computer, in the majority of cases, you're going to have to pony up for it. While there are free security utilities out there, their functionality can be insufficient depending on your needs. If you really don't have any cash to spare on a paid security app, though, you should at least go for a free utility that you can safely rely upon, like Avira.
Avira is a security utility with a particular emphasis on net security. There is a paid tier with some more features available, but if all you want is basic safety and security, there is a no-strings-attached free version you can download and use. Avira offers a healthy array of malicious file and attack protections, as well as a fairly reliable ad-blocker for your online browsing comfort and safety. While not quite to the same extent as the paid version, the free tier has some handy configurations and optimizations you can use to tailor both the app itself and your overall user experience.
Techradar called Avira the best antivirus choice for ad-blocking in 2025, praising its anti-ransomware as well as appreciating its inclusion of a free tier for basic protection. The website does warn, however, that Avira can be a little resource hungry, so it may not be ideal for users that like to run a lot of apps simultaneously.
Surfshark
While it would be nice to get everything you need out of a free security app, that kind of protection may not be sufficient for all kinds of users. At the very least, if you're going to pay for a utility, you want to be sure you're getting some bang for your buck: a large assortment of reliable services and protections that warrant the price. If value is the name of the game, go surfing for Surfshark.
While Surfshark's flagship product is its VPN service, it also offers a handful of other products via its Surfshark One subscription, including antivirus protection, breach alerts, and defense against malicious ads and tracking. All of this comes in a single, straightforward package for a flat price. You know exactly what you're getting and how much you're spending for it monthly, which can be a pleasant load off of your mind.
All About Cookies named Surfshark its 2025 Best Value Antivirus for its comprehensive antivirus and VPN bundle. The site also praised its expedient, low-impact performance. The only downside is that you can't get Surfshark's security measures piecemeal; it's the bundle or nothing.
AVG
Arguably, the best-case scenario for a computer security utility is one that does its job well enough that you never know it's there. You don't want any annoying notifications, and you don't want any tangible drains on your computer's overall performance. For lightweight, low-impact security, AVG is the security equivalent of your favorite protein bar: densely packed, yet small and light enough to fit in your pocket.
AVG's Internet Security Unlimited plan includes just about everything you could want from a security app, including real-time security updates, an enhanced firewall, protection against viruses, malware, ransomware, and more. The difference between AVG and other utilities is that AVG does all it does with a much smaller footprint on your system. Its scans are quick and discrete, it takes up fewer resources than the leading antivirus programs, and it generally won't bother you while you're working or gaming.
All About Cookies awarded AVG its 2025 Editor's Choice for Best Performance and Speed Antivirus. In its independent performance benchmarks, AVG outperformed nearly all other utilities in raw speed. The only real complaint is that, even if you have a paid plan, the app will occasionally nag you about piecemeal upgrades.
Bitdefender
If you're going to trust your computer's safety and security to a single entity, there's really no sense leaving the matter up to chance. You want an app that will do everything it says it does, keeping you safe across most facets of the internet, and won't bother you multiple times a day with pointless notifications. For a quality overall experience, one of the most frequent picks is Bitdefender.
Bitdefender comes in four paid packages: Antivirus Plus, Total Security, Premium Security, and Ultimate Security. Each one provides gradually greater degrees of protective utilities, starting with basic antivirus protection and a VPN and working its way up to password managers, email protection, tracker detection, digital identity protection, dark web monitoring, and more. Bitdefender's Ultimate package is not just a complete suite of safety tools; it's also mostly self-running, with its Autopilot function streamlining most of its regular processes to make them easily understandable for all users.
Bitdefender has been named the best overall antivirus of 2025 by several major publications, including PC Magazine, CNET, and TechRadar, each offering similar praises of its comprehensive protection and impressive performance. TechRadar does caution, though, that Bitdefender isn't great at fixing a computer that has already been infected with malware, working better as a defensive measure than an offensive one.
Good security apps have proven pedigrees
Before you install any kind of utility on your computer, especially a security app, you want to be certain that the app in question is safe, effective, and extensively tested. To select the preceding security apps, we chose from amongst utilities that had at least one positive recommendation from a major, accredited tech or security publication.