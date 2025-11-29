5 Essential Security Apps That Actually Protect Your Computer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Today more than ever, it is of the utmost importance that you have one or more security apps protecting your computer's sensitive inner workings. The internet has become a dangerous place, with malware, ransomware, and identity theft waiting around dark corners. It would be unwise to browse without utilities like a VPN and antivirus in your corner. There are many security apps available to keep you safe, though some, like Bitdefender and ESET, are a little better at their jobs than others.

Without naming names, there are some security apps and antivirus programs out there that constantly badger you with unnecessary notifications or try to trick you into paying more for a subscription, all while providing only the bare minimum of protection. The best kinds of security apps are focused on doing their jobs over needling you and providing utilities like firewalls, password managers, VPNs, and virus scans to keep you safe and your data under lock and key. While default security measures like Windows Defender aren't bad, and they have enhanced features like aggressive blocklists, there's no harm in keeping your system secure, and you'll be glad you had that extra protection just in case a bad actor tries to reach into your proverbial back pocket.

For information on how we selected these apps, check our methodology at the bottom of the page.