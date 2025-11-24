Microsoft Is Finally Doing Something About Windows 11's Slow File Explorer

There isn't any guarantee that we actually see this feature release to the public. There's also a chance Microsoft could change it substantially before it rolls out. That's because with the current wording in the release notes, Microsoft says it's "exploring" the new feature. While it's a little punny, it also means the company is still looking into whether this will actually prove useful.

If you are running the Dev or Beta build of Windows 11, then you might have access to this feature starting this week. If you do, you can turn it on in the File Explorer settings — just look for the Enable window preloading for faster launch times. You can also share any bugs or issues you run into when using the feature in the Feedback Hub on Windows 11, as that will hopefully help Microsoft gather more information about the change and whether it causes more problems than it fixes.

Alternatively, there's still a Windows 11 bug that speeds File Explorer up. All you have to do is double tap Control + F11, which takes File Explorer into and out of full screen mode. Keep in mind, though, this is a bug that breaks other parts of the system, so while it works, it will limit some of what you can do. You can also try some alternative File Explorer apps, though your mileage may vary.