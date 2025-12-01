Are Humans Still Evolving? Here's What Anthropologists Say

Evolution is the change in the genetic makeup of a population over generations. Pressures, such as environmental changes, infectious diseases, food availability, predators, and competition for resources, are the primary drivers for these changes. The individuals that fail to adapt don't procreate, thus their genes aren't passed on. That's how natural selection works. In the past, this evolutionary pressure was intense and consistent. Our ancient human ancestors carried genes that helped them adapt to different climates, resist pathogens, and process foods that were not part of their typical diet (think lactose tolerance). Today's humans carry the signature of those past adaptations.

Modern anthropology teaches us that evolution didn't stop once humans developed agriculture, culture, or cities. In fact, the process of evolution is ongoing. However, its shape has changed. Although modern medicine, technology, and our cultural practices have eliminated the need for certain survival traits we developed in the past, new sources of selective pressure have appeared. Genetic studies show that allele (versions of genes) frequencies continue to change. This is hard proof of an ongoing evolution. Our environment is constantly changing due to climate, culture, diseases, and dietary preferences. Humans still have to adapt to these changes.

In short, our species remains a "work in progress." However, we must understand that the drive behind evolution somewhat changed. It's no longer the wild landscape of survival-based selection that forces evolution forward. It's the modern world we have built.