Thinking About Buying A Mac Mini? 5 Things You Need To Know First

The Mac Mini is one of Apple's most appealing computers, particularly for those who want the benefits of a desktop computer without the premium pricing of Apple's more professionally minded Mac Studio. The Mac Mini is Apple's smallest desktop option, after all, and with the latest models featuring the M4 or M4 Pro chip, it delivers plenty of performance for most people's computing needs. Starting at $599 for the base model, the Mac Mini even costs significantly less than a new iMac.

But the Mac Mini is a little different than other Apple computers. In order to achieve that $599 price point, Apple has left some things out of the package that you would typically get when purchasing another Apple computer. The Mac Mini itself also requires a little knowledge in order to ensure you're getting your money's worth, and these are important considerations when making a purchase.

Understanding what comes in the box, what doesn't, and which hardware configurations are best for your needs will be imperative as you go through the process of purchasing a Mac Mini. These considerations can be the difference between a great value purchase and an expensive mistake. So let's explore some of the things you need to know before making the purchase a new Mac Mini.