Your Spotify Subscription Might Get More Expensive Soon

A year and a half after the last price increase for its subscription in the U.S., Spotify is reportedly planning to raise prices for its service in the country once again by the beginning of 2026. According to the Financial Times, the company is facing pressure from major record labels to raise subscription prices. More interestingly, labels are also pressuring Apple Music to make its service more expensive as well.

The report says that music streaming service prices have lagged inflation and remain cheap, especially compared to video streaming services. For example, a Premium Spotify subscription is $11.99/month, while Netflix's premium offer is $24.99/month. Still, even compared to the basic model without ads, the Standard subscription for Netflix ($17.99/month) is a lot more expensive than Spotify Premium.

Wall Street analysts believe the price increase could help the company show profitability, as JPMorgan analysts project that a $1-a-month price rise could improve Spotify's annual revenue by $500 million.