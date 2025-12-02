11 Common Cancer-Causing Chemicals And Substances In The Environment

Cancer occurs when body cells grow abnormally or uncontrollably, especially when exposed to carcinogenic substances — "carcinogen" literally means "a substance or agent that can cause cancer." According to a 2024 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2022, with an estimated 9.7 million deaths. With newer AI technology now showing promise for up to 99% accuracy in cancer detection tests, early diagnosis plays an important role in improving outcomes.

If the danger of cancer wasn't bad enough, you can consume, inhale, or drink substances contaminated with carcinogens without even realizing it. For example, a plastic bottle made from polyethylene terephthalate can release toxic chemicals when exposed to sunlight. These substances can damage cell DNA, which might lead to mutations that promote cancer cell growth. Prolonged exposure to cigarettes and heavy traffic can also result in certain blood cancers, and you might come into contact with carcinogenic substances through wood dust, burning PVC materials, or contaminated foods.

You can unknowingly expose yourself to many carcinogenic substances through seemingly everyday interactions. Let's explore 11 of the most common cancer-causing chemicals found in the environment.