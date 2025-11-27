Stana Katic's FBI Thriller Series On Netflix Is A Must-Watch For Castle Fans

For seven years, Stana Katic shared the screen with Nathan Fillion in the hit crime drama series, "Castle" (even with the issues behind the scenes). It wasn't long before she was back, cracking a considerably darker case in a different show, taking center stage in a story that was less of a 'who dunit' and more of a 'where you've been.' "Absentia" was created by Gaia Violo and Matt Cirulnick and followed an FBI agent by the name of Emily Byrne. Your typical dedicated detective, Byrne was on the hunt for a serial killer, only to disappear and be declared dead in absentia. After six years presumed dead, Byrne is discovered hanging on for dear life in a derelict cabin, with no knowledge of where she's been for all this time.

While the good news is that Byrne is alive, the bad news is that the world has moved on without her. Her former husband has since remarried, caring for their son with a new wife. Also, to make matters worse, Byrne somehow finds herself linked to other murders that have taken place during her disappearance, hinting that she may have been up to equally nefarious deeds as the killer she was hunting.