A '90s Keanu Reeves Sci-Fi Movie Was Based On A Brilliant Cyberpunk Short Story

He might have spent the last decade killing henchmen in well-lit nightclubs in the "John Wick" franchise, but many will always remember Keanu Reeves as the hacker trying to bend spoons and dodge bullets as Neo in "The Matrix" movies. The groundbreaking film about a future ruled by machines even checks Neil deGrasse Tyson's box as a personal favourite sci-fi movie. However, there was one science fiction movie before the Wachowskis' masterpiece that Reeves starred in that received nowhere near the same reception. In 1995, Reeves starred in "Johnny Mnemonic," which became the only feature film directed by Robert Longo. The movie was adapted from the 1981 short story of the same name by William Gibson and took viewers into a hyperfast cyberpunk future set in 2021, where the internet rules the world.

With information becoming a highly valuable commodity, Johnny is a mnemonic courier who uses his brain to transfer data to the highest bidder. His latest job has Johnny on the run from hostile corporations and a Bible-quoting assassin (Dolph Lundgren), ending with our hero meeting a highly intelligent dolphin that might save humanity. Sounds exciting, right? Unfortunately, these wild elements weren't enough to make "Johnny Mnemonic" a success, and Reeves' pre-"Matrix" film was a box office failure, earning a domestic box office of $19 million against a budget of $26 million. It's only in the years that followed that the film has gained a cult following as a sci-fi entry ahead of its time, but with a terribly flawed execution.