Before Making The Terminator, James Cameron Worked On A Kurt Russell Sci-Fi Movie

James Cameron knows how to dress up a scene. It's that artistic eye that's led to three of the most successful films ever and left his cast confident enough to call out MCU movies for paling in comparison. However, long before he took the helm of some of the greatest films ever made, the Oscar-winning director was under the tutelage of John Carpenter. Together, they brought an ingenious touch to what became a beloved cult classic. In 1981, Cameron joined the production team as the special effects visual photographer for John Carpenter's dark rescue mission movie, "Escape from New York." The film starred Kurt Russell in the now-legendary role of Snake Plissken, the former soldier-turned-convict, who is sent on a rescue mission to extract the U.S. President from New York City, which has been turned into an island for prisoners.

Within no time at all, Cameron became an invaluable member of the team, with Carpenter himself recalling in the 2018 4k Ultra HD documentary for the film (via Yahoo!) that he was the "resident genius" on set. "Everyone was talking about how great he was," recalled Carpenter. It's thanks to this so-called genius that the film pulled off two of the most iconic scenes in the entire movie, courtesy of clever camera trickery and carefully applied brush strokes.