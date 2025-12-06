5 Essential Mac Apps You Should Always Install First

Raycast is a powerful app that everyone needs on a Mac, both for productivity and ease of navigation. The app is natively built for Mac, and it packs a ton of functionality out of the box. Aside from its features, what makes it stand out is that you can use all of the app's functionality with just your keyboard. First, it includes a clipboard history, which comes in handy if you need to copy and reuse certain text. Second, there's a window management tool that you can use to easily manage multiple windows on your Mac. The app has built-in commands to help you organize your windows and even resize them without touching your touchpad. It also has search functionality that acts as a replacement for Spotlight, which can sometimes be unreliable.

Other handy features include Snippets to store your frequently used text, Focus for blocking distractions, Notes for jotting down information, and Quicklinks for accessing frequently visited web pages. Raycast also includes a store that you can use to download different extensions that work with apps like Asana and Jira. With the Jira extension, for example, you can create an issue and even change its status from Raycast's interface. You can download Raycast for free, but you'll have to pay if you need its full capabilities.