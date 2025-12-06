4 Ways To Prevent OLED Burn-In On Screens

OLED burn-in is less common in TVs than it is in monitors. This is because, if you are like most people and use your TV almost exclusively for movies, TV shows, and games, the entire screen is rotating pixels frequently. But there are some exceptions. It's best to avoid content that doesn't fit the screen entirely. The black bars used to pad the image out can cause burn-in after prolonged use.

News and sports channels can also pose a risk for OLED screens. These channels often feature a static logo that can be burned into your display if you leave it up for extended periods. You should also take note of what games you play, too, as static images can sometimes be found in a HUD. For example, a speedometer in a racing game can be problematic for your screen over time.

It's recommended that you keep your TV plugged in when it is not in use to help fight burn-in. This is because some TVs have an auto refresh function that automatically shifts your entire image by a couple of pixels periodically. If your TV is not plugged in, this function cannot occur, so try not to keep your TV unplugged for too long.