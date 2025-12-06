Ranking 13 Major Luxury Watch Brands From Worst To Best

Most luxury watches you can think of cost more than most cars. People wear them, but they're also investments that can actually go up in value. They're status symbols, sure, but they hold their worth better than a lot of stocks. Right now, the global luxury watch market is exploding. It's expected to jump from nearly $60 billion in 2025 to almost $135 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. A big part of that is collectors who treat these mechanical watches like solid, physical assets. The resale scene's no joke either — in 2024, the secondary market hit $26.52 billion worldwide and was projected to reach nearly $60 billion by 2033, according to Business Research Insights. There's real action out there; People are buying, selling, trading.

Not every luxury brand deserves a pedestal. Some names still push real craftsmanship and deliver watches that actually make good investments, while others lean hard on their history but cut corners where it counts. For this ranking, we'll break down 13 major luxury watchmakers, judging them on five factors: how deep their roots go, how much they innovate, how well they control production, whether their value holds up, and whether collectors actually want them.