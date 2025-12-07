What Does Nuclear Radiation Actually Do To Your Body?

Nuclear radiation tears through the human body at the molecular level. When radiation enters the body, it interacts with the cells violently. This process is known as ionization. It knocks electrons loose and destabilizes the chemistry of life. DNA strands can snap, proteins lose their shape, and healthy cells suddenly become broken factories.

First to suffer are systems where cells divide fastest. Children are most affected because their growing bodies divide cells at faster rates than adults. Bone marrow may stop producing white cells, leading to infections, hemophilia, and excessive fatigue. The lining of the gut can peel away, causing to violent vomiting and dehydration. Skin exposed to high doses of radiation blisters and dies as if it were severely burned. Within weeks, the exposed person can lose their hair.

Some radioactive particles don't just pass through our bodies. If radioactive dust is inhaled or swallowed, it often settles in the lungs, bones, or thyroid. Cesium, for example, mimics potassium and spreads through soft tissue. Strontium behaves like calcium and embeds itself in bones. Once inside, these particles can continue irradiating the human body for months and even years.

High doses and sudden exposure can lead to the quick development of radiation poisoning. Confusion, nausea, weakness, and collapse are the first symptoms. Although lower exposure may seem harmless, if it's constant or over a prolonged period of time, it may cause cancer. That's why scientists are working to make X-ray scans safer and reduce the amount of radiation we're exposed to over our lifetime.