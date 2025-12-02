Apple Reportedly Won't Comply With India's Order To Preload A Government App

Following a Reuters report that the Indian government is mandating smartphone makers to preload a state-owned cybersecurity app that can't be deleted in devices sold in the country, the publication now says Apple does not plan to comply with the government's order. Per Reuters, the Department of Communications in India wanted smartphone makers to — within 90 days — start pre-installing a government app by default. This app is reportedly aimed at cutting down on fraud and cybercrime, so it could verify the authenticity of IMEIs to prevent stolen devices from being used. However, this app supposedly can't be uninstalled or disabled.

This is why people familiar with Apple's concerns said the company does not plan to comply with the order, and it will tell the government that it doesn't follow such mandates anywhere in the world, as it would raise a host of privacy and security issues for the iOS ecosystem. "It's not only like taking a sledgehammer, but this is also like a double-barreled gun," said one of Reuters' sources.