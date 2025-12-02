Apple Reportedly Won't Comply With India's Order To Preload A Government App
Following a Reuters report that the Indian government is mandating smartphone makers to preload a state-owned cybersecurity app that can't be deleted in devices sold in the country, the publication now says Apple does not plan to comply with the government's order. Per Reuters, the Department of Communications in India wanted smartphone makers to — within 90 days — start pre-installing a government app by default. This app is reportedly aimed at cutting down on fraud and cybercrime, so it could verify the authenticity of IMEIs to prevent stolen devices from being used. However, this app supposedly can't be uninstalled or disabled.
This is why people familiar with Apple's concerns said the company does not plan to comply with the order, and it will tell the government that it doesn't follow such mandates anywhere in the world, as it would raise a host of privacy and security issues for the iOS ecosystem. "It's not only like taking a sledgehammer, but this is also like a double-barreled gun," said one of Reuters' sources.
Apple could find a middle ground
Currently, Russia is the only country to have a similar pre-install mandate for government-approved apps. However, when users are setting up their new iPhones, Apple only adds a prompt suggesting users could install those apps, but doesn't force them to do so. The Indian government's mandate could follow a similar path, where Apple could promote the benefits of the app without enforcing installation. The government order sparked a significant uproar both within and outside Parliament, according to Reuters.
Several lawmakers condemned the move, claiming the measure would act as a snooping tool. That said, other brands are still reviewing the order, but it's unclear if they will comply. According to the publication, the Indian government didn't consult the industry before deciding on this change of legislation. No company commented on the matter as of now. Newer reports indicate that the app can be uninstalled if a user chooses to do so, but it has to be pre-installed by manufacturers nonetheless. We should get some more clarity on the matter in the coming days.