Apple Silently Drops Night Mode For Portrait Shots On iPhone 17 Pro, And No One Knows Why

In 2019, Apple introduced Night Mode with the iPhone 11. With that, the company took the iPhone's camera performance in low light to the next level, as users could capture more light and improve the quality of shots in the dark. In 2020, the iPhone 12 Pro lineup was the first to combine Night Mode with Portrait photos, so users could take portraits in low-light conditions thanks to the LiDAR scanner. After that, Apple continued to improve all of these technologies by also making the iPhone camera sensors bigger.

The iPhone 15 got a brilliant camera feature that made sure you didn't have to manually switch to Portrait mode. If the iPhone camera detected a face, a pet, or an object, it would automatically capture depth information, using which the photo could then be converted into a portrait shot by adding artificial bokeh. However, with the new iPhone 17 series, a user noted that it's no longer possible to capture Portrait shots combined with Night Mode, and it appears like the issue is specific to the iPhone 17 Pro models.