5 Of The Best Free Mac Apps That You May Not Have Heard Of

Apple pre-installs its own apps on macOS, but regardless of the type of user you are, there are many third-party options that you need to have running on your Mac. Luckily, macOS has a vibrant app ecosystem, and you're not limited when it comes to apps. In fact, there are many free yet handy Mac apps that you may not know about, regardless of how long you've been using macOS.

This is because developers from time to time release new apps, so unless you really hang out in the right communities, like r/MacApps on Reddit, it's hard to know when there's something out there you should be using — or one that addresses your regular pain points with existing Mac apps or your workflow.

But instead of doing all the hard work of searching for these apps, we want to make it easy for you by pointing out the five best Mac apps we've come across that are not only handy in various scenarios but are also totally free, so you can download and start enjoying them today without opening your wallet.