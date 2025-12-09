4 Ways You're Sitting At Your Desk Wrong

If you suffer from back, neck, arm, and/or hand pain after a long day at the office, it might have something to do with too much sedentary time. As the saying goes, sitting is the new smoking. But it could also be because you're sitting at your desk wrong. Along with getting up to stretch or walk around at least once per hour, you can alleviate some of the discomfort by ensuring that when you are sitting, you're doing so properly. Yes, there is a right and a wrong way to sit at your desk.

It starts with having the right equipment, including an ergonomic and adjustable chair, and maybe even an adjustable height desk, to facilitate proper body positioning while you work. Make use of all the adjustment options, like lumbar support and arm rest height. There are plenty of accessories for ergonomic support, like wrist rests. But not all of them should be used in the way you think. Finally, the worst way you can sit at your desk incorrectly is to sit for too long. Get up, walk around, and adjust your position so you feel better at the end of the day.