Common Mistakes Everyone Makes With Streaming Subscriptions

Fear of missing out can have a stranglehold on viewers' financial decisions when it comes to subscribing to streaming services. Basically, if a fan is gearing up for the final episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 5, they might already feel pressured to wait it out and keep the subscription ongoing until those episodes come out. That might even be one of the main reasons they're subscribed to Netflix in the first place: Their favorite show is in an ongoing or upcoming season, and they don't want to necessarily cancel and re-subscribe every time a show gets updated.

It's like how it used to be with live TV: You wait week by week to finish a season, which can take months, except the difference is that you're likely paying for a cable package instead of an individual subscription service. After awhile, owning different subscriptions can add up. TV watchers don't need to be subscribed to Disney+, Apple TV+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Max at the same time, especially when they're not watching them all at once.

You can skip a month or two without missing the show. Most newly released content won't go anywhere, even if you're a month behind an airing season. By having so many ongoing streaming subscriptions, you're more likely to suffer from subscription fatigue, which occurs when people feel overwhelmed by having to manage too many subscription services at once. It may not be the most convenient option, but leaving an unused subscription active can ultimately render it as sunk cost.