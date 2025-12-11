Five Old-School Gadgets Nobody Uses Anymore

Touch-screen smartphones weren't popularized until the mid-to-late 2000s, and well before that time, people carried a Walkman to listen to music on the move, a point-and-shoot or film camera to take pictures, a VCR or DVD player to watch the latest movies, and a landline-based cordless phone for calls. These gadgets were built to last for years, but had limitations as well. Owning a Walkman meant flipping the cassette to listen to a complete album, and swapping batteries every other day. Taking pictures on a disposable or film camera meant waiting days just to see those photos, and a new music or movie release would take months to arrive in stores.

After the smartphone's arrival, most of those gadgetshave become technically obsolete. Now, to take a picture or listen to music, a feature-rich app stands at the ready. Some older devices and formats have seen a revival in sales, typically driven by enthusiasts. For example, vinyl turntables with modern upgrades are becoming increasingly popular. Likewise, nostalgia is driving millennials and Gen Zers towards disposable cameras. However, the interest in these gadgets is limited to a niche section of buyers, and it's unlikely that older tech will return to mainstream market dominance. Here are five devices that were once popular, and considered essential, but nobody uses anymore.