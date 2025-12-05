Two Marvel Stars Nearly Played Jake Sully In James Cameron's Avatar Movies

It's well documented that Matt Damon is known as the guy who turned down both a percentage and the leading role in James Cameron's "Avatar" movies. He shouldn't feel too bad, though, as he wasn't the only one who missed out on a trip to Pandora. Before Sam Worthington took on the role of Na'vi convert Jake Sully, two equally compelling stars were considered for getting blue CGI skin.

During an appearance on the Empire podcast, Cameron revealed that MCU familiars Chris Evans, aka Steve Rogers, and the current Gambit, Channing Tatum, had both been approached for the part before the director settled on his final choice. "Chris Evans, and Sam, and Channing Tatum. That was my choice," Cameron recalled. "I really liked Channing's appeal. I liked Chris' appeal. They were both great guys. But Sam had a quality of voice and a quality of intensity." This casting choice led to Sam Worthington appearing in three of Cameron's otherworldly adventures since 2009, culminating in "Avatar: Fire and Ash," set for release on December 19, 2025.

According to Cameron, all it took was one key moment in the first film to seal the deal for his leading man and ensure that Worthington was fit to lead the Na'vi into battle. After all, you can't go to war without a hair-raising speech, and Worthington nailed it on his first try.