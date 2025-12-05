Court Decides OpenAI And Jony Ive Can't Name Their Device 'Io'

A U.S. appeals court granted a temporary restraining order that prevents OpenAI and Jony Ive's company from using the name "io" for products that could be similar to those by AI audio startup iyO. According to Bloomberg Law, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has affirmed that OpenAI can't use the "io" branding in defined context, such as marketing and sales of products that are "sufficiently similar" to the other company.

The issue is that consumers might mistake OpenAI's upcoming io-branded hardware with iyO's devices. While reports suggest that Jony Ive and Sam Altman might not unveil their first device until 2027, this legal seatback might force them to rebrand hardware initially set to use the "io" branding. This decision comes after OpenAI had to take down its page about its partnership with Jony Ive before returning in July to reveal that the company had merged with OpenAI and would be called io Products, Inc.