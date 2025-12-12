The US Air Force Faces A Big Challenge With Hypersonic Jets

"Hypersonic" refers to speeds over Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. That's approximately 3,800 miles per hour, a pace that could take you all the way around the equator in less time than it takes a standard passenger jet to go from New York City to London. Hypersonic speed makes the most cutting-edge supersonic fighter jets look like snails, so naturally, the United States Air Force is dying to harness that power. The Pentagon has rolled out plans for hypersonic jets on multiple occasions over the past two decades, but due to the challenges inherent in the technology, we have yet to see hypersonic aircraft progress any further than the testing stage. Everything the Air Force has tried thus far has been either incredibly inefficient, wildly dangerous, or more often than not, both.

Supersonic flight is risky enough as is, bringing a wealth of issues from the damaging sound waves of sonic booms, to the brutal physical impact on pilots, to the millions of dollars in expenses along the way. Scaling up to hypersonic speed amplifies all those problems, and adds an even more significant one. By far the biggest challenge to achieving hypersonic flight is the phenomenon of aerodynamic heating. Simply put, the faster a plane flies, the more friction it creates with the surrounding air, and that can generate a deadly amount of heat. The Pentagon needs to find a way to shield its fighter jets from this heat, or pilots will face more danger from their own planes than from any enemy.