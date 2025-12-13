Bluetooth Vs. Wireless Headphones: Which Is Better?

Bluetooth headphones are a staple of the on-the-go listener, adorning travel bags and commuter setups around the world. But you may have heard speakers or headphones referred to as "wireless" before. What's the difference between Bluetooth and wireless, and more importantly, which one is better? The answer may be a surprise considering how popular Bluetooth headphones are.

In general, if a speaker is advertised as "wireless," it most likely uses a different protocol than Bluetooth. So, while both options are technically wire-free, manufacturers typically refer to Bluetooth connectivity in the product name. If that speaker setup you're eyeing is billed as "wireless," it typically means that it connects to devices via your home's Wi-Fi — performance reserved for smart, connected speakers such as those from Bose or Sonos.

When it comes to the best headphones, Bluetooth connectivity is far and away the most common means of connecting, but some niche models connect using other means. The short answer is that Bluetooth can be more compatible across devices, but wireless can offer more seamless transmission.