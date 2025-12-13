What Do Smart Toilets Actually Do?

Who wants to wake up on a cold, winter morning and sit on a freezing toilet seat? It's an unpleasant shock that you don't need as the grogginess from last night wears off. Smart toilets don't have this problem. When you sit down, you'll be welcomed by a warm toilet seat that doesn't ruin your morning. Each smart toilet is different, but, for the most part, you should be able to adjust how the seat heating feature works. For example, if you want to save money, you can opt to only turn on the feature when you sit, which sort of defeats the purpose, or you can choose to always have the feature on to ensure you're never caught off guard by a cold seat. In some cases, smart toilets can be set to warm up the seat throughout the day, so that it never gets too cold. You'll still have to clean it (smart toilets can't do it for you yet), but you may be surprised to know the toilet isn't the dirtiest thing in your bathroom.

Not only can smart toilets warm you as you sit, but they can also deodorize the bathroom, which keeps it ready for the next person. The deodorizing features make it sound like the smart toilet sprays a scent while you use the toilet, but it's more complicated than that. Rather than scenting the room, which just covers up the smell, the dedorizer on the toilet intakes the surrounding air and purifies it by filtering through a carbon filter. After the fact, if you want to spray something, it's up to you, but you won't be covering up a smell, just freshening up the bathroom.