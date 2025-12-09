Will Smith And Charlton Heston Starred In Two Different Adaptations Of The Same Post-Apocalyptic Novel

Hollywood has come up with various ways to end the world, although this is how most life on Earth will end. The big screen has hosted loads of apocalypses, along with several post-apocalyptic shows to stream on OTT platforms. One story that's been revisited multiple times is from a Richard Matheson novel from 1954. The groundbreaking sci-fi horror novel "I Am Legend" follows Robert Neville, the only survivor of a virus that has wiped out most of the population and turned the rest into what he believes to be vampires. Leading the army of the undead is Ben Cortman, Neville's former neighbor, who is constantly trying to convert Neville to the new way of things. It's a short, incredibly bleak read that blends science and the supernatural, with a tragic hero caught in the middle.

In 1964, the story was adapted into "The Last Man on Earth," starring Vincent Price. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn't to Matheson's liking, and he asked to have his name removed from the project and to be listed under the alias Logan Swanson on the credits. Thankfully, Hollywood and audiences were a little kinder to the subsequent iterations. In 1971, Charlton Heston starred in "The Omega Man" and, eventually, a few decades later, we got "I Am Legend" starring Will Smith. While both took the core detail of one man against the rest of the world, both tapped into Matheson's haunting read in very different ways, bringing very different breeds of monsters along with them.