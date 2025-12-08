Riyadh Air Is The World's First AI-Native Airline, But What Does That Mean?

IBM and Riyadh Air announced on Monday that Riyadh Air is now the world's first AI-native airline. This should not be surprising in a world where almost every new tech product puts artificial intelligence front and center. However, an airline isn't exactly a tech product that needs AI. If anything, some customers may be wary of airlines resorting to AI algorithms to set up dynamic pricing that may lead to higher fares for some customers. But Riyadh Air is set to go beyond what some of its competitors might be doing to integrate AI features into every step of the experience, including employee- and customer-facing features. Riyadh Air's advantage over rivals is that the airline has just started its voyage.

It's operating a few initial flights, with plans to launch commercial services in early 2026. This allows Riyadh Air to implement its AI-native strategy from the get-go, rather than having to turn massive airline operations into an AI-native experience. "We had a clear choice — be the last airline built on legacy technology or the first built on the platforms that will define the next decade of aviation," Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer, Riyadh Air, said in a statement. "With IBM, we've stripped out fifty years of legacy in a single stroke. Riyadh Air isn't just built for today; it's built for the future and creating a pathway for many airlines to follow in the years to come."