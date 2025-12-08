iOS 19 Leak Shows What iOS 26 Would Have Looked Like Without Liquid Glass

Apple made two big changes to the iPhone operating system this year. First, the expected iOS 19 name was replaced with iOS 26, as Apple tied the software number to the next year for all its operating systems. Second, iOS 26 debuted Apple's biggest design makeover in years, dubbed Liquid Glass. Like the new naming scheme, Liquid Glass is available across devices. Liquid Glass is also the most controversial iOS 26 feature, as iPhone owners have criticized the transparent user interface since Apple introduced it at WWDC 2025. That said, a new leak shows us what iOS 26 would have looked like without the Liquid Glass design. AppleInsider obtained images showing an iPhone 16 Pro prototype running an early iOS 26 software version identified as iOS 19. It's unclear when the build was created, but the images suggest the Liquid Glass UI was already baked into the software even though it wasn't enabled.

Without Liquid Glass turned on, the iPhone 16 Pro test device running this iOS 19 software version looks just like an iPhone with iOS 18 installed. The report notes that the "Sensitive UI" setting is enabled, which would suggest Liquid Glass effects should be turned on. However, the apps do not feature any translucent elements, and there are no "fluid" effects in the design. Also, the apps on the development iPhone aren't like what you'd experience on a commercial iPhone 16 Pro model. The images show various apps that Apple software engineers may use while working on unreleased iOS versions. The blog also says the Livability app contains an active Solarium feature flag that indicates Apple was working on Liquid Glass. However, the test iPhone did not have the feature enabled.