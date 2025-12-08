iPhone 18 Pro's Under-Display Face ID Tech Reportedly In Testing﻿

If Apple places Face ID components under the display, it's likely only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature the smaller hole-punch cutout. The iPhone Fold is rumored to lack Face ID and the base iPhone 18 might not launch until the spring of 2027. Even then, it's unlikely the cheaper iPhone 18 model will support under-display Face ID. Some of the previous reports said the iPhone 18 Pro will not have a Dynamic Island, with the selfie cutout moved to the top left of the handset. Others claimed the Dynamic Island functionality will not disappear, but the camera cutout will be smaller. Both claims can be true.

The pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone isn't continuous. It's made of two separate cutouts, one for Face ID and one for the selfie camera. The display portion between the two cutouts isn't functional, making them look like a single cutout. The Dynamic Island is tied to the Live Activities software. Apple uses the display area around the cameras to show real-time information from apps. The Dynamic Island expands and contracts depending on how many apps make use of Live Activities. It can take up the entire top side of the screen.

If Apple's rumored under-display Face ID test is successful, the physical cutout may be reduced, but it's unlikely the Dynamic Island functionality will disappear. Should a camera cutout be placed near one of the phone's corners, Apple may adapt the Dynamic Island's placement accordingly. While all of this is speculation, it's also important to remember that Apple has added Live Activities support to iPadOS 26 and macOS 26. The feature has nothing to do with hole-punch cameras, but works similarly.