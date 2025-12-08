iPhone 18 Pro's Under-Display Face ID Tech Reportedly In Testing
After introducing the hole-punch iPhone display and the associated Dynamic Island software functionality with the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, Apple may soon give the iPhone display another big change by positioning the iPhone 18 Pro's Face ID components under the display. Ultimately, the selfie camera may go under the screen, with the 20th-anniversary iPhone, which is expected not to feature any display cutouts in 2027. A leaker called Smart Pikachu said on Weibo that Apple is already testing the screen technology required to make the Face ID sensors work while positioned under the OLED panel. According to MacRumors, the Weibo account has previously shared accurate supply chain information about Android hardware developments in China.
Amazing that we called all iPhone 17s going LTPO with 120Hz nearly 2.5 years ago. Too bad the under panel Face ID roadmap got delayed.... pic.twitter.com/XCg9baZmpp
— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) September 9, 2025
Specifically, Smart Pikachu claims that Apple is testing a "spliced micro-transparent glass" window that might be built into the display to allow the TrueDepth camera's infrared sensors to pass through the panel. The infrared projection has to reach the iPhone user's face, so the Face ID camera could then read the 3D map of that face and authenticate the user. The system has to work flawlessly, which means the OLED panel can't interfere with the infrared transmission. That's all speculation, as Apple has yet to detail the specifics of placing the 3D face recognition system under the iPhone display. That said, the under-display Face ID rumors first appeared several years ago, as seen in the tweet above. The Weibo leak also notes that Apple may have instructed suppliers to accelerate preparations for production.
Will the iPhone 18 Pros have Dynamic Island functionality?
If Apple places Face ID components under the display, it's likely only the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will feature the smaller hole-punch cutout. The iPhone Fold is rumored to lack Face ID and the base iPhone 18 might not launch until the spring of 2027. Even then, it's unlikely the cheaper iPhone 18 model will support under-display Face ID. Some of the previous reports said the iPhone 18 Pro will not have a Dynamic Island, with the selfie cutout moved to the top left of the handset. Others claimed the Dynamic Island functionality will not disappear, but the camera cutout will be smaller. Both claims can be true.
The pill-shaped cutout at the top of the iPhone isn't continuous. It's made of two separate cutouts, one for Face ID and one for the selfie camera. The display portion between the two cutouts isn't functional, making them look like a single cutout. The Dynamic Island is tied to the Live Activities software. Apple uses the display area around the cameras to show real-time information from apps. The Dynamic Island expands and contracts depending on how many apps make use of Live Activities. It can take up the entire top side of the screen.
If Apple's rumored under-display Face ID test is successful, the physical cutout may be reduced, but it's unlikely the Dynamic Island functionality will disappear. Should a camera cutout be placed near one of the phone's corners, Apple may adapt the Dynamic Island's placement accordingly. While all of this is speculation, it's also important to remember that Apple has added Live Activities support to iPadOS 26 and macOS 26. The feature has nothing to do with hole-punch cameras, but works similarly.