10 Best 3D Printing Projects For Beginners

When you get a 3D printer, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you want to make. There are several designs you can discover online, and eventually, you can create your own using programs like SketchUp, CAD, or free apps like Blender, just to name a few. Creating these models is a much more advanced piece of 3D printing, and not everyone is ready to jump to this step immediately. You may also want to do some research to see what 3D printing accessories you can grab online. In the meantime, new printers should focus on finding simple projects and models that others have already created. All you have to do is upload the files to your printer to see the results.

For those starting with a 3D printer who haven't completed many projects, we've gathered some of the best starter projects you can do for your first time. They're nowhere near as complicated as 3D printing your own laptop. These projects aren't too complex, and they have plenty of uses throughout your home to test the final product and see how sturdy they are after you've put in the work. This list shares 10 of the best 3D printing projects for beginners, along with some alternatives if you want to try different designs or models.