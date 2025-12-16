10 Best 3D Printing Projects For Beginners
When you get a 3D printer, it can be overwhelming to figure out what you want to make. There are several designs you can discover online, and eventually, you can create your own using programs like SketchUp, CAD, or free apps like Blender, just to name a few. Creating these models is a much more advanced piece of 3D printing, and not everyone is ready to jump to this step immediately. You may also want to do some research to see what 3D printing accessories you can grab online. In the meantime, new printers should focus on finding simple projects and models that others have already created. All you have to do is upload the files to your printer to see the results.
For those starting with a 3D printer who haven't completed many projects, we've gathered some of the best starter projects you can do for your first time. They're nowhere near as complicated as 3D printing your own laptop. These projects aren't too complex, and they have plenty of uses throughout your home to test the final product and see how sturdy they are after you've put in the work. This list shares 10 of the best 3D printing projects for beginners, along with some alternatives if you want to try different designs or models.
Measuring cups
Measuring cups are a reliable tool you can find in nearly every kitchen. They come in various sizes, and sometimes they're not the best quality. When you're starting your 3D printing adventure, measuring cups can be a great place to start. These cups are simple, small designs that don't use up too much filament, and there are multiple choices available to fit your cooking and baking needs. If you want a design with a large imprint showing the type of measuring cup you grabbed, check out the models created by OogiMe on Thingiverse. They have the measuring cup size raised in the middle, making it easy to spot which one you've grabbed. The measuring cups in this set range from 1/4 cup to one cup.
For anyone who wants to start smaller and is all set on measuring cups, there's a set of spoons and scoops you can use from Ty10y. You won't have to use as much filament for these models. It's a stackable set that you break out when you need more, make smaller and precise measurements, like measuring flour for baking or adding oil before you begin cooking. These cups range from a teaspoon to 1/3 of a cup.
Tablet / smartphone stand
Using your smartphone or tablet at your desk and workstation is a good way to multitask, but it helps to have a reliable stand to keep your device in place. For a starting 3D printer project, creating a smartphone stand is a simple project, and one you can use just about anywhere you prefer your device to be hands-free. One elegant model created by Deltaprints features a simple base with a mount on the back and a lip at the front to keep your smartphone in place. It's a sleek, elegant design that looks professional in any workplace and doesn't take up too much space. It's a small stand that gets the job done, and would fit right in on our list of some of the coolest gadgets you never knew you needed.
An alternative option for those who use a tablet or a smartphone on their desk is this model by alex_3dprint. It's a slightly larger design with a base and a hook that extends. This stand suspends your tablet or smartphone slightly above your desk. It is compatible with nearly any model, and it incorporates cord management slots and a small storage space. There's more freedom for the device you want to use with it. Both models are single molds that take a few hours to print, so you won't have to leave your printer on overnight to see the final product. You can have it on in the background throughout the day.
Chess set
You might have lost a few crucial parts of a game over the years, or you want to make your own, customized models to use when you have guests over. A 3D printer can let you print board game pieces for your favorite games. However, some of these pieces can be difficult to find proper models of online and even more challenging to create. For your first time making game pieces with your printer, go with something straightforward and intriguing, such as creating an entire chess set. These modern chess pieces made by Chris are familiar with an interesting twist. They are single molds that won't take too long to print individually, as they are relatively simple models. Creating the entire set takes time, but making individual pieces should be quick compared to other projects. Though the whole project takes 16 hours, it's a far cry from incredible projects like this 3D printed building being constructed in Europe.
There are several alternative models you could try. There's a more complex design from ParasitKegel, with chess pieces that are much more complicated in design. These are still single molds, but expect a longer print time for the entire set. For those who want to make their guests laugh when they break out the chess game, there are these pieces that look like cows from the FlyingPurple Cow. To get the most from the cow chess pieces, expect to spend time painting afterward, for the full effect.
Coat hanger hooks
Coat hanger hooks are great tools to have hung up throughout your home, making it easy to keep your clothing or other small items from taking up countertop or closet space while keeping them off the ground. Rather than going out to buy some, you can 3D print coat hanger hooks. These won't be as intricate as the larger coat hangers you have in your closet. Instead, these are small enough that you might hang them on a wall or hook them underneath an existing coat hanger, giving you even more closet space. The coat hanger hook by Anubis MK is a good choice, as it allows coat hangers to hang on each other, stacking up to four for expanded storage options in the same amount of space. These are exceptionally simple, with a minimalist design, making them great for any beginner 3D printer.
For those who enjoy woodworking, there's the coat hanger from Itsme. These five coat hangers slip through a wooden plank that you can hang on a wall, creating a DIY coat rack. The overall design of these coat hangers for a 3D printer is simple, and they slip right into a wooden base that you can place anywhere inside your home. Alternatively, for those who want more fun, with a slightly more complicated 3D model, there's the Coo Coat Hanger from Jim Killie, which isn't just adorable, but also ideal for placing in a cubicle to hold your stuff during the workday.
Storage boxes
Storage container boxes are a reliable way to organize everything in a closet, a tool chest, or, if they're small enough, on your desk. For those who wish to store boxes that stack on top of each other, the set created by Metikumi offers a wide range of choices. You'll be able to find the box set that fits your preferences, and print it out to add to your desk or closet. They also have grid space for you to organize multiple items in a single container. You can also pick the model based on the rail grid type if you plan to put them inside a desk, but it's entirely optional. Regardless of your choice, these boxes are a single print and come with a complete guide on the best printing practices if you want to learn more about your 3D printing hobby.
The stackable storage bins are a good place for any beginning 3D printer, but there are also the Gridfinity storage boxes from DatBuschi if you want to try something else. These are similarly simple designs, ideal for a desk, and capable of stacking on top of each other. There are multiple models to pick from, each with a different printing time. You can make as many as you want to hold your 3D-printed creations or to help keep a space organized.
Cable organizer
It's easy for cables to get out of control at your desk, nightstand, or behind your televisions in a living room. Keeping them untangled can be a nightmare, and a good way to help manage it is with an organizer. These are simple devices you can attach to a wall or to your desk, depending on your setup. With your 3D printer, you can easily create one that fits the number of wires you want to manage and keeps them in a set place. TuTu designed a straightforward cable organizer that lets you slide your cables in and keep them in place. They have a model that allows you to screw it into a wall, or one that you don't have to if you'd rather it rest on your desk.
If you'd prefer to have a storage unit, we were able to track down a cable organizer box created by i6o6. There's an option to print them with or without a bottom, and another that stacks them, keeping them in a single place. These boxes are a single mold, making them straightforward to print on any 3D printer. They come in small, medium, and large sizes. The practical, basic design of these cable storage boxes makes them ideal for those testing out their 3D printers, with the added bonus of addressing a need most of us have run into.
Bag clips
Clips are small, simple 3D-printed options you can use for many things, from hanging laundry to organizing cords to keeping snack bags closed so they stay fresher longer. These are great items that you can use for your 3D printer, and they won't take too long to complete. When you're looking for a straightforward design for snack bags or baking ingredients, try the mini bag clip from Fifindr. These only take 13 minutes to print, so you can knock out several in a single day with your printer. You have two models to choose from: a standard one and a larger, stronger one. It's not printing an entire house in under 80 hours, but its a fine and rewarding way to carry on your 3D printing journey.
For a more traditional layout, there's this chip bag clip from Butch Wise. These are slightly larger, with an extended handle at the end that you push on to open. There are three files you can choose from, all of which look the same. Finally, there's a third bag clip option, which also comes from Fifindr. You'll need to print out two different pieces. One piece slides into the other, pinching the bag top in between them. We recommend this model if you've tried the other two or are looking for a slightly more complicated 3D design to try out on your printer.
Funnel sets
A funnel is another helpful tool that you can use in your kitchen, laundry room, or garage. Having one or two of these simple devices somewhere in your home is always a good idea, and they are not too complicated for a 3D printer. You'll find multiple funnel sets that you can download for your printer, and the screw-on funnel set from Fifindr is a reliable design, especially if you'd like to use it on plastic bottles. These funnels are a single mold, and the files come in three different sizes. Each has a bottle thread on the base, allowing you to secure them tightly and prevent any liquid from spilling. As a single mold, it should be straightforward for a 3D printer to develop, and it'll take a few hours to finish.
Totalrepair made an alternative funnel design that you may want to consider. It comes with a single file and a small base, but it still features a screw thread, ideal for use on large containers. What makes it different is a small trench inside the funnel, which keeps the liquid inside and down a direct path. This model might be better suited for a garage, as it helps you avoid the risk of antifreeze, oil, or washer fluid getting on the ground or your clothing.
Pen holders
With 3D printing, desk organization can be a much more appealing concept as you're able to create individual and unique bins for your workspace. It's an effective way to save money, plus, many of the designs are relatively simple when you're initially starting with a printer. There are several pen holder designs that you can track down, capable of holding your pens and other small tools that might clutter up your desk. There's a large desk organization design from Meyui that comes with several inserts you can swap out, depending on what you need for your desk space. The complete set will take several hours to print, but you don't have to print them all, as not every piece is required for the design to work.
For something with a smaller footprint, check out this pen holder model from dirk144347. They have a central tower with multiple storage spaces surrounding it for various items that you want to have on your desk. It's a single design, but because of its size, expect it to take a little less than 24 hours. If you'd like an alternative and unique model, user Markury posted a small crab. It only holds one pen or pencil, but the adorable crab face will always be there to support you during your late-night projects.
Bottle opener
A bottle opener on your keychain or in your kitchen is a nice, simple tool you can use for many occasions, and it's another straightforward design you can leave to your 3D printer. One option is to go with the small design with a keychain loop from DrLex. It has the traditional teeth out on the bottom of the front, giving you enough room on the handle to apply pressure and peel away the bottle cap. There's also a small hole at the end of the handle where you slip a keychain loop, allowing you to carry it with your wallet or keys. You can expect this to take less than an hour to print.
If you'd like a slightly larger design that has more functionality, there's the 3-in-1 Bottle Buddy from Minkas. You can use it on glass or plastic bottles, making it more versatile than the standard keychain. Although it is larger, don't expect to wait too long before it's done printing. It still only comes out as a single mold, making it easy to see if it works with the bottles you have in your house, or if you need to make any minor adjustments to the design's size.
Methodology
When selecting the products we wanted to highlight for this list, we focused on ones that were not too complicated. Ideally, they were single molds that wouldn't require too many fitting pieces, gluing, or additional construction after they came out of the 3D printer. We also wanted to ensure that many of the items would not take too long to print, and if they did take long, the finished design had to be simple. For example, the pen holder from Dirk144347 was a single, large design with multiple holes, and required almost a complete day, but was ready to use as soon as the printing process was complete.
With these requirements for printing items in mind, we also wanted to find practical projects and items that almost anyone could use. For those learning to use a 3D printer, getting use from it immediately is a great feeling. We wanted to make sure that those who are just starting out feel like it's a hobby with tangible benefits. Everything on this list is not too complicated, and offers a way for someone brand new to get used to the process before they try out more difficult files and designs with their printer.