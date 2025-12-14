13 3D Printing Projects You Must Try

Print-in-place is a featured element of lots of these projects; it relies on extreme tolerance accuracy to print parts so close to each other, yet without actually touching and without the use of supports. This can be used for mechanical parts or linkages. You've probably seen the proliferation of print-in-place Flexidragons that have invaded craft markets everywhere, but have you ever seen functional printed clothing?

In this case, the extremely tedious process of connecting rings in a piece of chainmail can easily be replaced by printing the rings already connected together. Brilliant. While there are a few designs floating around, user PropsMaker has the widest selection, whether you want small pieces that you can DIY together yourself, or an entire chainmail suit. The model pictured above costs $30, uses two and a half rolls of filament, and takes approximately 176 hours to print everything. No one said this would be easy.

Apart from the technical impressiveness of this project, can you honestly tell me you haven't always wanted your own chainmail? Admittedly, this probably won't help you in an actual sword fight; well, unless it was a 3D printed sword, that is. Even NASA is getting in on the 3D printed chainmail game with its futuristic meteorite resistance fabric.