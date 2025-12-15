Yes, Modern TVs Are More Affordable Than Most PC Monitors - Here's Why

When you browse the shelves at your local electronics store, or do the same online, you'll likely notice something curious. Regular TVs are notably affordable these days, a direct contrast as compared to the price point attached to (typically) much smaller computer monitors. You could find a 55-inch or larger smart TV with a 4K resolution for about the same price, or less, than you can find your average 27-inch 1440p monitor. Why the stark price difference, with the lower-resolution monitor seemingly being more expensive in relation to its specs? Aren't both the TV and the monitor employing the same technologies?

The reality is much more nuanced. Yes, in some cases modern TVs are utilizing the same technologies as contemporary computer displays. However, the price difference equates to the technology prioritized in each of these systems, the market itself — competition, namely — and the overall experience they provide. For example, PC monitors place more of an emphasis on select aspects of visual fidelity, such as higher pixel densities, input speeds, and refresh rates. High-end gaming monitors heavily prioritize refresh rate, going as high as 165Hz or 240Hz, which is still rare to see even in high-end TV sets. Moreover, a 1440p monitor could actually produce better overall performance — despite having a lower technical pixel density — than a 4K TV. Plus, the TV hardware market is extremely competitive, with lots of brands offering low-cost options, which drives down prices.

Collectively, these traits make PC monitors more costly despite coming in smaller sizes. It also explains why some TVs, like Hisense models, are so cheap: They can deprioritize some more-specific features and technologies to deliver a low-cost but comparable TV.