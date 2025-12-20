A Gaming Console You've Never Heard Outsold The PS5 Leading Up To Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In September — before the Black Friday and holiday shopping events kicked off — Sony announced it had sold 84.2 million PlayStation 5 units – more than every Xbox console ever released. Those are some big numbers, so it was reasonable to expect the PS5 would also be a huge player during the ever-busy holiday discount frenzy, especially with Sony shaving off $100. But a relatively unknown contender moved up the top console sales charts, and it's one of those smart gadgets you've never heard of. For the week ending November 22, the best-selling or top spot belongs to the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle, unsurprisingly. However, in spot number two is a console called the Nex Playground. Using Circana Retail Tracking Service as the source, Circana's Senior Director shared the top three consoles on Bluesky.

Nex Playground beat out the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim, which landed in third place. Nex Playground is an Android-powered game console that places an emphasis on movement-based play, similar to a VR headset, Microsoft's Xbox Kinect, or Sony's EyeToy. The biggest difference, of course, is that the Nex Playground is meant for much younger audiences and family play. Big titles include "Bluey: Bust-a-Move," "Fruit Ninja," "Mirrorama," "Kung Fu Panda: Train Like a Master," and "Barbie: Dance Party." The swanky, multi-colored console rests on a shelf or entertainment stand below the TV with a built-in camera for tracking movements. At $250 — down to $200 for Black Friday — it's considerably cheaper than other major game consoles.