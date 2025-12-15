Customer Bought A $1,000 Nvidia Graphics Card From Best Buy And Got A Box Of Rocks

It's a background worry in some people's minds that they order something expensive online and have it delivered only for it to be stolen with no recourse. That is the unfortunate reality faced by one Best Buy customer who ordered a $1,000 item and instead got a box of rocks delivered to their home. They turned to Best Buy for assistance but received none.

The customer posted about their experience on Reddit. They bought an Asus TUF 5080 graphics card with a total purchase price of $1,200. It arrived three days later just in the product box, without any other protective shipping boxes around it. The customer noted that it was obvious the labels had been messed with prior to arriving at their home. When they opened the box, all they found inside was a bunch of rocks with no graphics card at all.

The customer reached out to Best Buy for assistance and was assured a replacement would be sent. However, a few days later, they received an email that Best Buy would, in fact, not replace or refund the item. It's a sad story, and unfortunately, it is a common one. It's good to be aware of how and why these things happen, so you can protect your own packages in the future.