Crunchyroll Is Ending Its Free Plan - Here's How You Can Still Watch Anime
Unlike many streaming services, one of the perks of Crunchyroll, the popular anime service, was that it offered a free ad-based tier. While it changed throughout the years, as the platform started limiting some shows and same-day streaming, it was still a solid option for budget-conscious fans and newcomers.
However, as noted by Cord Cutter News, starting January 1, 2026, Crunchyroll will no longer offer this ad-based service. That said, the only way to enjoy shows from the platform will be to have an active paid subscription. At this moment, Crunchyroll continues to offer the same three tiers with the entry-level plan at $7.99/month, Mega Fan at $11.99/month, and the top-tier Ultimate Fan at $15.99.
While the service hasn't yet announced if it plans to change how much it charges users, it's now focusing on expanding its base of paying subscribers. This comes a few years after Crunchyroll merged with Funimation, making the streaming service the biggest anime platform available. Still, if you're looking for other options to stream anime for free, these are three options you might enjoy.
It's still possible to stream legal anime for free
One of the longest-running anime is Pokémon. Even though The Pokémon Company shut down the Pokémon TV app last year, it brought it back as the Pokémon TV YouTube channel. The best part is that the channel is always being updated with new episodes and seasons of Ash and Pikachu in several languages. On the other hand, those willing to watch the latest series need to have a Netflix subscription.
Another good option is RetroCrush. It's a free, ad-supported service focused on classic and vintage anime from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. It's a solid option for those who like older series that are harder to find elsewhere.
Finally, Tubi is yet another ad-supported streaming service that includes a selection of anime alongside movies and TV shows. These streaming services are available on several platforms, which means you can watch and discover new shows on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, browser, and more. BGR will let you know if Crunchyroll announces other changes to its subscription.