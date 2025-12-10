Crunchyroll Is Ending Its Free Plan - Here's How You Can Still Watch Anime

Unlike many streaming services, one of the perks of Crunchyroll, the popular anime service, was that it offered a free ad-based tier. While it changed throughout the years, as the platform started limiting some shows and same-day streaming, it was still a solid option for budget-conscious fans and newcomers.

However, as noted by Cord Cutter News, starting January 1, 2026, Crunchyroll will no longer offer this ad-based service. That said, the only way to enjoy shows from the platform will be to have an active paid subscription. At this moment, Crunchyroll continues to offer the same three tiers with the entry-level plan at $7.99/month, Mega Fan at $11.99/month, and the top-tier Ultimate Fan at $15.99.

While the service hasn't yet announced if it plans to change how much it charges users, it's now focusing on expanding its base of paying subscribers. This comes a few years after Crunchyroll merged with Funimation, making the streaming service the biggest anime platform available. Still, if you're looking for other options to stream anime for free, these are three options you might enjoy.