You'll Never Have To Recharge Pebble's Ingenious New Phone Accessory
We're long past relying only on smartphones for our mobile computing needs. iPhones and Android devices are routinely paired with specific wearable accessories: Wireless earphones let us listen to music, talk to friends, and engage with the AI. Smartwatches display notifications, run apps, and monitor key health and fitness parameters. Smart rings can also help with the latter, reducing the need to use a wrist wearable. In this crowded ecosystem where ideas often get recycled, wearable company Pebble managed to deliver a surprise accessory; a ring with no health sensors. Instead, the Pebble Index 01 is a smart AI ring whose purpose is to help you remember things on the fly by recording your thoughts via voice, and sending that information to your phone.
The ring itself can store five minutes of voice recordings, and uses private AI models to transcribe those thoughts on iPhone or Android devices via the Pebble app. The surprises don't end there: The Pebble Index 01 has battery life so long that you'll never need to recharge it. Instead, simply ship it back to Pebble for recycling, at which point you may want to order another. The price is affordable too, with the Pebble Index 01 starting at $75 during preorders. When shipping begins in March 2026, the price will then go up to $99. The Pebble Index 01 is available in eight ring sizes (6 to 13) and three colors (silver, gold, and black).
As for the actual battery life, the Pebble Index 01 can last for up to two years of usage, assuming you use it about 10-20 times a day to record 3-6 second thoughts. In total, the ring is capable of recording around 12-15 hours of audio during its lifetime.
How private is the Pebble Index 01's AI?
The reason Pebble went for a "single-use" design instead of a rechargeable battery like health-tracking smart rings concerns usability. The company wanted to ensure the device is always ready to serve the user; one shouldn't be bothered with charging it. Also, removing charging capabilities helped Pebble keep costs down. The Pebble Index 01 features a button, a microphone, a Bluetooth chip, and built-in memory that stores thoughts when a phone isn't in range. The wearable is made of stainless steel 316 and silicone rubber (the button), and it's water-resistant up to one meter (3.2 feet).
To use the Pebble Index 01, you wear it on your index finger so the button is in reach of your thumb. Press the button and you'll be able to record your thoughts wherever you might be. The device doesn't have always-on capabilities, with Pebble saying it's "extremely private and secure." An open-source speech-to-text handles voice recordings. AI models run locally on the phone, with support for 99 languages, via the Pebble app. The connection between the smart ring and your iPhone or Android device is encrypted, and the entire process works offline with no cloud processing required. However, cloud storage may be used optionally to store recordings. In the future, cloud storage may also be encrypted.
The Pebble Index 01's main purpose is to take voice notes and then have them saved on your phone, where you can add them to notes and reminders. However, the button supports single and double clicks. This opens the door to some customization: You might pair one of the gestures with music playback, smartphone control, and even ChatGPT access down the road.