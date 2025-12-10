You'll Never Have To Recharge Pebble's Ingenious New Phone Accessory

We're long past relying only on smartphones for our mobile computing needs. iPhones and Android devices are routinely paired with specific wearable accessories: Wireless earphones let us listen to music, talk to friends, and engage with the AI. Smartwatches display notifications, run apps, and monitor key health and fitness parameters. Smart rings can also help with the latter, reducing the need to use a wrist wearable. In this crowded ecosystem where ideas often get recycled, wearable company Pebble managed to deliver a surprise accessory; a ring with no health sensors. Instead, the Pebble Index 01 is a smart AI ring whose purpose is to help you remember things on the fly by recording your thoughts via voice, and sending that information to your phone.

The ring itself can store five minutes of voice recordings, and uses private AI models to transcribe those thoughts on iPhone or Android devices via the Pebble app. The surprises don't end there: The Pebble Index 01 has battery life so long that you'll never need to recharge it. Instead, simply ship it back to Pebble for recycling, at which point you may want to order another. The price is affordable too, with the Pebble Index 01 starting at $75 during preorders. When shipping begins in March 2026, the price will then go up to $99. The Pebble Index 01 is available in eight ring sizes (6 to 13) and three colors (silver, gold, and black).

As for the actual battery life, the Pebble Index 01 can last for up to two years of usage, assuming you use it about 10-20 times a day to record 3-6 second thoughts. In total, the ring is capable of recording around 12-15 hours of audio during its lifetime.