The Wireless External SSD You Never Knew You Needed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB drives or flash drives are convenient, mostly because they're compact and portable. They come in a range of storage capacities, even up to 2TB in some cases. But typically, in a head-to-head, solid-state drives offer much faster speeds. If you're planning to do anything substantial like transferring large, high-resolution video files, booting into an operating system like Windows from a portable disk, or even playing games off the drive, a solid-state drive is the better option. But you can also lose out on the compact and portable format. Unless you go with a portable solid-state drive, or something even meant to mimic USB thumb drive formats like the Kingston Dual Portable Solid-State Drive.

It's "dual" because it's two-sided, with a USB-A connector on one side and a USB-C connector on the other. It supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, the latest USB standard behind USB4, to deliver read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 950MB/s. Those are blazingly fast compared to standard USB, but this little drive can also plug into a host of devices including desktops, laptops, and even smartphones or tablets. There are no extra cables or adapters needed. At $127 for the 512GB, $155 for 1TB, and $328 for 2TB, the prices are reasonable, though you also have to consider the format. Just to compare, a SanDisk 2TB Extreme portable solid-state drive is $210 at full price but it's also quite a bit larger. The SanDisk also requires a cable, whereas the Kingston does not. USB cables and connectors are backward compatible, so if you plug this Kingston into an older USB port it will still work, it will just slow down transfer speeds quite a bit.