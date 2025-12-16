5 Essential Meta Quest Apps You Should Always Install First

If you're looking for a shared, immersive entertainment experience, Bigscreen Beta is a must. It lets you turn your Meta Quest VR headset into a social movie theater, and more. Just like in real life, you can invite friends to join your room, pick a cozy setting, such as a campfire or a dark movie theater, and watch movies, series, and YouTube clips together. Because Bigscreen supports social VR chat rooms, you can use it to hang out with up to 12 of your friends to talk and watch content together. Co-watching allows you to use the Cloud Browser, so you don't need a PC to stream web content into the game.

But one of the coolest Bigscreen features is remote desktop streaming. You can connect your Windows PC and stream its screen to your headset. This allows you to play video games on a giant virtual TV. Use this feature to browse the internet in VR or watch 3D movies that your computer is handling, all through the app's built-in video player.

That said, some users report bugs, including audio issues, laggy videos, and even black screens while streaming. Although Bigscreen Beta itself is free, the Cloud Browser this app uses is not. After its two-hour trial period passes, you have to pay $9.99 a month to keep using it.